PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city's crippling weeklong transit strike ended early today, ensuring that all buses, trolleys and subways will be up and running by Election Day.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and the union representing about 4,700 transit workers announced a tentative agreement before daybreak.

By 9 a.m., subways were operating again, though on a reduced schedule. Limited trolley service was also restored by midmorning. SEPTA said it usually takes 24 hours to have all its buses, trolleys and subways running after a shutdown.

Democratic city leaders had feared the strike could weaken turnout at the polls Tuesday and hurt Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who needs a big haul of votes in the city if she is to win the battleground state of Pennsylvania. The big concern was people were spending so much time getting to and from work that some wouldn't have time to go to the polls.

The city and the state both intervened Sunday in an effort to bring the walkout to an end. The city sought an injunction that would have forced SEPTA workers to at least provide service on Election Day. The state announced it would join SEPTA in court to permanently end the strike, citing its impact on the elderly, the disabled, students and the economy.

But a deal reached overnight made a continued court fight unnecessary.