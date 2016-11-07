DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman is poised to be sentenced after admitting under a plea deal that she stole jewelry, watches and other items from residents at senior-living facilities over several years to support her drug habit.

Susan Gwynne pleaded guilty in September to 46 charges, including burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

The Columbus Dispatch reports she’s scheduled to be sentenced today in Delaware.

Gwynne said she began stealing items from patients’ rooms to support her cocaine habit while working as a nurse at an assisted-living facility in 2004.

The 55-year-old Columbus woman says she was later fired, but continued to go to facilities in Delaware County and Franklin County in her uniform and stealing from rooms.

Investigators found more than 3,000 items at her home.