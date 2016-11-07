COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal judge says an ex-deep sea treasure hunter is faking memory problems and intentionally deceiving authorities about the location of missing coins minted from gold from an 1857 shipwreck.

Defendant Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since last December, when Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond.

Thompson has said he told everything he knew during depositions last year and argues he couldn’t provide more complete answers in part because of effects of a neurological disorder.

Marbley said last week that psychiatric evaluations show Thompson isn’t suffering from a condition that would prevent him from complying with his plea deal.

A message was left Monday with Thompson’s attorney. Marbley has scheduled an update hearing for Wednesday.