Ohio gas prices up over last week, lower than month ago



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 12:19 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio have increased slightly compared with a week ago while remaining below the state average the same time last month.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.10 in today’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc.

That’s five cents above the state’s average a week ago and 20 cents below Ohio’s average price of $2.30 reported a month ago.

The national average reported today was $2.22, the same as a year ago.

The average price in Ohio a year ago was $2.23.

Prices typically go down in the fall due in part to lower driver demand. But planned and unplanned refinery maintenance continuing across the United States may continue to cause fluctuations in regional prices.

