CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio Democrats want the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene for them in their voter-intimidation lawsuit in the swing state.

The state party has filed an emergency request for the nation’s high court to lift a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court order. That ruling Sunday granted the Donald Trump campaign’s request to block a Cleveland federal judge’s restraining order that Democrats said was needed to prevent voter intimidation.

A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel said Ohio Democrats didn’t show “a likelihood of success” on their case’s merits.

The party told the Supreme Court the appellate judges ruled without reviewing “critical evidence” U.S. District Judge James Gwin relied on in ruling that anyone engaging in intimidation or harassment inside or near polling places would face contempt of court charges.