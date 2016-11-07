WARREN TOWNSHIP — A man is in serious condition in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he was flown after a 2:50 a.m., single-vehicle, accident on Austintown Warren Road near the ArcelorMittal coke plant and the former RG Steel plant.

The driver was northbound on Austintown-Warren in a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. The vehicle spun around, and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

The driver, who is not being identified pending notification of family members, was initially taken to Valley Care Trumbull Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Pittsburgh, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Southington Post.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, said the patrol, which continues to investigate.