JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes in Lake Erie



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 2:56 p.m.

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s continuing to search Lake Erie for a man who went missing after a 22-foot boat capsized Sunday afternoon east of Cleveland.

The Coast Guard said today that a rescue crew found a second man clinging to the hull of the boat about a mile off Fairport Harbor. He was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Fairport Harbor Fire Department continued searching today for 55-year-old Roger Burton of Alliance.

The Coast Guard says the rescued man lost sight of Burton after their boat capsized.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes