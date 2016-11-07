FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s continuing to search Lake Erie for a man who went missing after a 22-foot boat capsized Sunday afternoon east of Cleveland.

The Coast Guard said today that a rescue crew found a second man clinging to the hull of the boat about a mile off Fairport Harbor. He was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Fairport Harbor Fire Department continued searching today for 55-year-old Roger Burton of Alliance.

The Coast Guard says the rescued man lost sight of Burton after their boat capsized.