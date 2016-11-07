JOBS
Man gets 4 years for March shooting incident



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 11:11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Darlington, Pa., man was sentenced today to four years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for an attack in March on a trailer belonging to his girlfriend’s father in Springfield Townshp.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Robert Stanley, 35, who pleaded guilty to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, vandalism and attempted aggravated burglary.

Stanley was accused of attacking the trailer March 18 looking for his girlfriend, who he had been arguing with. She was not present tried to get inside and fired shots at vehicles parked nearby before he was arrested. No one was injured.

