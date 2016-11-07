PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 12 1/2 to 30 years in the shooting death of another man at a Pittsburgh housing complex last year.

Joshua Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty today to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in the November 2015 death of 23-year-old Deron McCray.

Authorities said Johnson was identified on surveillance video as one of the suspects fleeing from the residence in the Northview Heights housing complex.

Investigators said he told them he was hanging out with two other men when one suggested that they rob a home, but during the robbery one of his companions shot the victim.

Prosecutors said they believe Johnson was the gunman and they are still trying to identify the accomplices.