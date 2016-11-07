YOUNGSTOWN — A man arrested early today after being found in a stolen car that ran out of gas at Erie Street and East Delason Avenue also had to be revived by paramedics after he swallowed cocaine.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 1:10 a.m. found the car stalled in the middle of the street and the driver, Elijah Taylor, 37, of Mistletoe Avenue, trying to start the engine. Reports said he told the officer he had run out of gas.

The officer ran the license plate and found the car is stolen and arrested Taylor. A passenger was released.

Reports said as an officer was filling out paperwork in a cruiser, Taylor became unresponsive and paramedics were called. They used Narcan to revive him and after he woke up he told police he swallowed cocaine, reports said.

Taylor is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on a police hold.