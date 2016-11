BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

CARTER, JIMMY N 1/24/1961 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



DEWITT, DAVID EUGENE 11/2/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant



HASLEY, BERNARD A JR 12/1/1989 OSP Having Weapons While Under Disability



HISE, SAMUEL L 10/12/1974 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HOUSER, MICHAEL SCOTT 6/16/1993 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension Revocation Or Restriction



MYERS, MAXX L 11/3/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Menacing By Stalking

NORTH, JAMELL L. 2/2/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired

ROBINSON, EC 2/14/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

ROLLINS, IJNANYA SHAMAR 12/14/1982 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



SUNDERMAN, JAMES A 4/11/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALBRIGHT, SAMUEL E. 9/20/1961 10/7/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



BERMUDEZ SHAULES, LEEANA DENISE 5/5/1998 10/19/2016 TIME SERVED



BOERIO, DALE 12/8/1948 11/5/2016 BONDED OUT



DIAZ, HIRAM 9/1/1966 10/25/2016 BONDED OUT



DOMINICK, JOHN PAUL 4/23/1968 10/25/2016 TIME SERVED



FLETCHER, MELISSA D 12/18/1992 11/7/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



FLORES CARLOS, JUAN ALBERTO 10/30/1968 11/3/2016 BONDED OUT



NEGRON, EFRAIN 12/28/1960 11/5/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



PENCE, BRIAN 4/11/1988 8/9/2016 TIME SERVED



TRAMMELL, MAURICE 11/6/1973 11/6/2016 RELEASED