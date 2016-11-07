YOUNGSTOWN — The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County will have a ceremonial ground-breaking for the new Michael Kusalaba Branch Library at noon Thursday on the site of the former West Side Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., which closed April 30 and awaits demolition.

The new branch is being named in honor of a $1.68 million donation from the Michael Kusalaba Fund of the Youngstown Foundation for its construction, which is expected to take about one year.