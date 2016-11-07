LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman who killed a federal transportation security officer and wounded three other people during a rampage at Los Angeles International Airport was sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison today for the attack that crippled the nation's second-busiest airport and disrupted travel nationwide.

Paul Ciancia, 26, had faced the mandatory life sentence for murdering a federal officer, but prosecutors also sought the additional 60-year term because he showed no remorse and still clings to the beliefs that led to the violence in 2013.

Addressing the court about what led up to the attack, Ciancia said that in 2012 he was sick of life and decided to kill himself.

At the time the 2012 presidential race was underway, he was watching a lot of cable news and there was a great deal of talk about gun control, he said.

"I told myself that day I need to get a gun," he said, adding that not long after that he was harassed by Los Angeles police. He did not give details of that but continued his account.

"I knew exactly how I wanted to die. I was going to take up arms against my own government," he said.

Ciancia said the Transportation Security Administration was not in his first or second plan but while doing research he found that it was the most hated agency in America.

"I was going to make a statement," he said.

Ciancia noted that at the outset he had decided to spend his savings of $26,000 and that on Nov. 1, 2013 – the day of the attack – he was unable to pay his rent.