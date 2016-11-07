JOBS
Jury selection begins for trio accused in 2015 shooting death



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 9:57 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is expected this afternoon in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for three men accused in the Nov. 14, 2015 shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue.

Judge Lou D'Apolito is hearing the cases against Jason Heard, 20; Leonard Savage, 21; and Jawonn Hymes, 26, who all face charges of murder for the death of Owens.

Owens was shot about 12:20 a.m. as he sat in a parked car in the 500 block of West Myrtle Avenue.

