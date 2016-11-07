MIAMI (AP) — Shy and admittedly awkward, Janet Reno became a blunt prosecutor and the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general and was also the epicenter of a relentless series of political storms, from the deadly raid on the Branch Davidian compound at Waco, Texas, to the seizure of 5-year-old Cuban immigrant Elian Gonzalez.

Reno, 78, died early today of complications from Parkinson's disease, her goddaughter Gabrielle D'Alemberte told The Associated Press. D'Alemberte said Reno spent her final days at home in Miami surrounded by family and friends.

Reno, a former Miami prosecutor who famously told reporters "I don't do spin," served nearly eight years as attorney general under President Bill Clinton, the longest stint in a century.

Her sister, Maggy Reno Hurchalla, told The Associated Press that Clinton called over the weekend said to "tell Janet I love her" and that many others from her career visited or called, including former Florida governor and Sen. Bob Graham.

"When I tucked her in at night, I said 'I love you,'" Hurchalla said. "She looked like she was asleep and raised one eyebrow and said, 'I love you too very much.' She was surrounded this weekend by people who love her."

One of the Clinton administration's most recognizable and polarizing figures, Reno faced criticism early in her tenure for the deadly raid on the Branch Davidian compound at Waco, Texas, where sect leader David Koresh and some 80 followers perished.