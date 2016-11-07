JOBS
Hospice to host Bid and Win benefit



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 9:14 a.m.

SALEM

Community Hospice will host a Bid and Win from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Salem Golf Club, 1967 S. Lincoln Ave.

The evening will feature a silent auction, live auction, wine pull, card-deck raffle and entertainment. There also will be a special pinning service for all veterans who attend.

Some of the auction items include a special Kyrie Irving autographed basketball, Penguins tickets, golf packages, Cleveland Browns tickets, a chest freezer and an old-fashioned popcorn machine

Tickets are $20 and include hors d’oeuvres, desserts and nonalcoholic refreshments. Tickets can be acquired at the Community Hospice office in Giant Eagle plaza in Salem, The Salem Chamber of Commerce, Dawson Funeral Home in East Liverpool, Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana and the Community Hospice Browse and Buy Store in Carrollton. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Community Hospice provides care regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. Fundraisers provide the resources to make that possible.

For information contact the Community Hospice office at 234-575-0164 or visit www.myhospice.org.

