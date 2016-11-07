JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Fundraiser for pupil battling cancer



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 9:15 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Market Street Elementary, MSS PTA, and Kellen’s Army of students are hosting a carryout spaghetti dinner fundraiser Thursday at Boardman High School cafeteria, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

Pickup will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Those participating are asked to order ahead and choose a pickup time on the half hour. Call Tanna Sebrell at 330-277-1004.

Market Street third-grader Kellen Grace was recently diagnosed with leukemia, and his school family wants to help Kellen’s family with his medical costs.

Get-well cards or funny pictures for Kellen are welcome. There will be a basket raffle and T-shirts will be for sale.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes