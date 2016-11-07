BOARDMAN

Market Street Elementary, MSS PTA, and Kellen’s Army of students are hosting a carryout spaghetti dinner fundraiser Thursday at Boardman High School cafeteria, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

Pickup will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Those participating are asked to order ahead and choose a pickup time on the half hour. Call Tanna Sebrell at 330-277-1004.

Market Street third-grader Kellen Grace was recently diagnosed with leukemia, and his school family wants to help Kellen’s family with his medical costs.

Get-well cards or funny pictures for Kellen are welcome. There will be a basket raffle and T-shirts will be for sale.