VERMILION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested on a charge of murder in the death of northern Ohio man.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Ian Seckt was arrested Sunday in the death of 58-year-old David Quint at Quint’s home in Vermilion Township. Authorities say Seckt also was arrested on outstanding warrants charging him with theft and receiving stolen property.

The sheriff’s office statement says police were called early Sunday to the Huron home of Seckt’s parents. Authorities say Seckt family members told them Seckt had been at the home of Quint, a longtime acquaintance. They told authorities they were concerned about Quint’s welfare.

Deputies later found Quint dead at his home. They didn’t immediately release details on how he died.