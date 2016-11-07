CAMPBELL — Mayor Nick Phillips fired Police Chief Drew Rauzan effective immediately.

The termination stems from a BCI investigation begun after a complaint was field Sept. 3 against Rauzan. A woman reported that Rauzan made sexual advances on her in his office after he offered to make a warrant from the woman’s arrest go away, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Phillips said the investigation is closed, but the criminal part of it is being looked at by a BCI special prosecutor and he expects charges to come soon.

Lt. Kevin Sferra remains interim chief and Mayor Phillips says there is no timetable to determine if he will get the job on a permanent basis or if they will hire someone else.