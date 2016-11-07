JOBS
Authorities: railroad employee struck by train in Ohio dies



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 2:10 p.m.

BREWSTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a railroad employee struck by a train while working in a railroad yard in Northeast Ohio has died.

Stark County’s coroner says 37-year-old Larry Thomas was pronounced dead at the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway yard in Brewster about 10:30 Sunday night.

The Independent newspaper in Massillon reports authorities say the Massillon man was operating his engine remotely in the yard. Investigators say they believe he had uncoupled a car and stumbled into the path of a train that ran over him.

Coroner’s investigator Rick Walters said a conductor called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday

The Ohio-based railway company’s website says it handles more than 135,000 carloads per year in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland.

