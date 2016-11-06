JOBS
Youngstown Thermal to make pitch to city Monday



Published: Sun, November 6, 2016 @ 6:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — YOUNGSTOWN

Monday, the executive of the city’s district energy system will present why he thinks the city should stick with steam.

Carl Avers, chief executive officer of Youngstown Thermal, wants to keep the city on the system for heating, add cooling services and change the way the city turns on the lights.

Avers asked for a chance to present his plan for the city, which is what he will do at 5 p.m. Monday at the city councils meeting of the buildings and grounds committee.

Read the full story in Monday's Vindicator.

