BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Flacco threw a 95-yard touchdown pass to Mike Wallace, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated an ineffective Ben Roethlisberger in a 21-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Baltimore (4-4) snapped a four-game losing streak and moved into a tie atop the AFC North with the Steelers (4-4), who have dropped three in a row.

Three weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Roethlisberger returned well ahead of schedule. Playing for the first time since Oct. 16, the 13-year veteran looked out of sync until the fourth quarter, when he directed a 75-yard drive that got the Steelers to 21-7 with 8:38 remaining.

Before that, Pittsburgh’s offense produced only two first downs and was limited to 69 yards. The Steelers finished with 36 yards rushing, 32 by Le’Veon Bell.