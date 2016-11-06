Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Home Team Listed First
Region 1
1 Solon (10-1) vs. 4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (10-1) at Mentor Jerome T. Osborne Stadium
2 Lakewood St. Edward (8-2) vs. 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 2
1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-0) vs. 5 Medina (9-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field
2 Dublin Jerome (10-1) vs. 3 Lorain (9-2) at Mansfield Madison Ram Field at StarTek Stadium
Region 3
1 Huber Heights Wayne (10-0-1) vs. 4 Dublin Coffman (9-2) at London Bowlus Field
7 Pickerington North (8-3) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Gahanna-Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field
Region 4
1 Cincinnati Colerain (11-0) vs. 5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (6-5) at Hamilton Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium
7 Cincinnati Sycamore (7-4) vs. 3 Mason (7-4) at Middletown Cris Carter Field at Barnitz Stadium
Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Home Team Listed First
Region 5
1 Aurora (10-1) vs. 4 Hudson (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
2 Chardon (11-0) vs. 3 Warren G. Harding (10-1) at Ravenna Stadium, Gilchrest Field
Region 6
8 Avon Lake (8-3) vs. 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-3) at Sandusky Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium
7 Westlake (8-3) vs. 6 Olmsted Falls (8-3) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Perry (9-2) vs. 4 Columbus Franklin Heights (10-1) at Mount Vernon Yellow Jacket Stadium-Energy Field
7 Dublin Scioto (8-3) vs. 3 New Albany (8-3) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 8
1 Troy (10-1) vs. 4 Miamisburg (9-2) at Northmont Good Samaritan Stadium, Matt Dudon Memorial Field
2 Cincinnati Turpin (11-0) vs. 3 Cincinnati La Salle (9-2) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Field
Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Home Team Listed First
Region 9
8 Akron East (8-3) vs. 5 New Philadelphia (9-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (7-4) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium - Summa Field
Region 10
1 Toledo Central Catholic (11-0) vs. 5 Hunting Valley University School (8-3) at Kalahari Field at Huron Memorial Stadium
2 Sandusky (10-1) vs. 6 Lexington (8-3) at Bellevue First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility
Region 11
1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (11-0) vs. 5 Columbus Beechcroft (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
2 Columbus Bexley (11-0) vs. 3 Columbus Hamilton Township (9-2) at Bloom-Carroll Carl Fell Stadium
Region 12
1 Franklin (11-0) vs. 4 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Huber Heights Good Samaritan Athletic Field at Heidkamp Stadium
7 Trotwood-Madison (9-2) vs. 3 New Richmond (10-1) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium
Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Home Team Listed First
Region 13
1 Perry (11-0) vs. 4 Peninsula Woodridge (11-0) at West Geauga Howell Field
7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-3) vs. 3 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (8-2) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 14
1 Port Clinton (10-1) vs. 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
2 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1) vs. 3 Lewistown Indian Lake (11-0) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
Region 15
8 Duncan Falls Philo (9-2) vs. 4 Shelby (10-1) at Westerville North Warrior Field at McCann Stadium
2 Steubenville (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-1) at Dover Crater Stadium
Region 16
1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0) vs. 5 Germantown Valley View (10-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) vs. 3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-0) at Centerville Stadium
Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Home Team Listed First
Region 17
8 Garrettsville Garfield (8-3) vs. 4 Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
7 Sullivan Black River (8-3) vs. 3 Canton Central Catholic (7-3) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium
Region 18
1 Creston Norwayne (10-1) vs. 5 Swanton (10-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Stadium
2 Pemberville Eastwood (10-1) vs. 3 Milan Edison (10-1) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium at Harmon Field
Region 19
1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 4 Nelsonville-York (9-2) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium
2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0) vs. 3 Coshocton (9-1) at Wooster Triway Doug Miller Field/Titans Stadium
Region 20
1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (11-0) vs. 4 West Milton Milton-Union (8-3) at Miamisburg Harmon Field
2 Coldwater (10-1) vs. 6 Jamestown Greeneview (9-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Home Team Listed First
Region 21
1 Cuyahoga Heights (11-0) vs. 4 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary John Cistone Field
2 New Middletown Springfield (9-2) vs. 3 Kirtland (10-1) at Austintown-Fitch Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium
Region 22
1 Hamler Patrick Henry (11-0) vs. 4 Liberty Center (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium
2 Bucyrus Wynford (11-0) vs. 3 Defiance Ayersville (11-0) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 23
8 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) vs. 5 Newark Catholic (7-4) at Sheridan Paul Culver Jr. Stadium
2 Beverly Fort Frye (11-0) vs. 6 Barnesville (9-1) at Marietta Don Drumm Stadium
Region 24
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-1) vs. 5 St. Henry (8-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
2 Delphos Jefferson (10-1) vs. 3 Mechanicsburg (11-0) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium
Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Home Team Listed First
Region 25
1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 4 Monroeville (10-1) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium
2 Mogadore (9-2) vs. 3 Warren John F. Kennedy (10-1) at Salem Reilly Stadium
Region 26
1 McComb (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (8-3) at Defiance High School Fred Brown Stadium
2 Arlington (8-3) vs. 6 Convoy Crestview (8-3) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Region 27
1 Waterford (10-1) vs. 4 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium
7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-3) vs. 6 Danville (8-3) at Newark White Field
Region 28
1 Covington (11-0) vs. 5 Fort Recovery (7-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Purk Field
7 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-3) vs. 3 Minster (7-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
