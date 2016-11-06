Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Home Team Listed First

Region 1

1 Solon (10-1) vs. 4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (10-1) at Mentor Jerome T. Osborne Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (8-2) vs. 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 2

1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-0) vs. 5 Medina (9-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field

2 Dublin Jerome (10-1) vs. 3 Lorain (9-2) at Mansfield Madison Ram Field at StarTek Stadium

Region 3

1 Huber Heights Wayne (10-0-1) vs. 4 Dublin Coffman (9-2) at London Bowlus Field

7 Pickerington North (8-3) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Gahanna-Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Colerain (11-0) vs. 5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (6-5) at Hamilton Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium

7 Cincinnati Sycamore (7-4) vs. 3 Mason (7-4) at Middletown Cris Carter Field at Barnitz Stadium

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Home Team Listed First

Region 5

1 Aurora (10-1) vs. 4 Hudson (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Chardon (11-0) vs. 3 Warren G. Harding (10-1) at Ravenna Stadium, Gilchrest Field

Region 6

8 Avon Lake (8-3) vs. 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-3) at Sandusky Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium

7 Westlake (8-3) vs. 6 Olmsted Falls (8-3) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Perry (9-2) vs. 4 Columbus Franklin Heights (10-1) at Mount Vernon Yellow Jacket Stadium-Energy Field

7 Dublin Scioto (8-3) vs. 3 New Albany (8-3) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 8

1 Troy (10-1) vs. 4 Miamisburg (9-2) at Northmont Good Samaritan Stadium, Matt Dudon Memorial Field

2 Cincinnati Turpin (11-0) vs. 3 Cincinnati La Salle (9-2) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Home Team Listed First

Region 9

8 Akron East (8-3) vs. 5 New Philadelphia (9-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (7-4) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium - Summa Field

Region 10

1 Toledo Central Catholic (11-0) vs. 5 Hunting Valley University School (8-3) at Kalahari Field at Huron Memorial Stadium

2 Sandusky (10-1) vs. 6 Lexington (8-3) at Bellevue First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility

Region 11

1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (11-0) vs. 5 Columbus Beechcroft (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

2 Columbus Bexley (11-0) vs. 3 Columbus Hamilton Township (9-2) at Bloom-Carroll Carl Fell Stadium

Region 12

1 Franklin (11-0) vs. 4 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Huber Heights Good Samaritan Athletic Field at Heidkamp Stadium

7 Trotwood-Madison (9-2) vs. 3 New Richmond (10-1) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Home Team Listed First

Region 13

1 Perry (11-0) vs. 4 Peninsula Woodridge (11-0) at West Geauga Howell Field

7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-3) vs. 3 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (8-2) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14

1 Port Clinton (10-1) vs. 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-1) vs. 3 Lewistown Indian Lake (11-0) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Region 15

8 Duncan Falls Philo (9-2) vs. 4 Shelby (10-1) at Westerville North Warrior Field at McCann Stadium

2 Steubenville (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-1) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0) vs. 5 Germantown Valley View (10-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) vs. 3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-0) at Centerville Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Home Team Listed First

Region 17

8 Garrettsville Garfield (8-3) vs. 4 Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

7 Sullivan Black River (8-3) vs. 3 Canton Central Catholic (7-3) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium

Region 18

1 Creston Norwayne (10-1) vs. 5 Swanton (10-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Stadium

2 Pemberville Eastwood (10-1) vs. 3 Milan Edison (10-1) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium at Harmon Field

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 4 Nelsonville-York (9-2) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium

2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0) vs. 3 Coshocton (9-1) at Wooster Triway Doug Miller Field/Titans Stadium

Region 20

1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (11-0) vs. 4 West Milton Milton-Union (8-3) at Miamisburg Harmon Field

2 Coldwater (10-1) vs. 6 Jamestown Greeneview (9-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Home Team Listed First

Region 21

1 Cuyahoga Heights (11-0) vs. 4 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary John Cistone Field

2 New Middletown Springfield (9-2) vs. 3 Kirtland (10-1) at Austintown-Fitch Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium

Region 22

1 Hamler Patrick Henry (11-0) vs. 4 Liberty Center (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

2 Bucyrus Wynford (11-0) vs. 3 Defiance Ayersville (11-0) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23

8 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) vs. 5 Newark Catholic (7-4) at Sheridan Paul Culver Jr. Stadium

2 Beverly Fort Frye (11-0) vs. 6 Barnesville (9-1) at Marietta Don Drumm Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-1) vs. 5 St. Henry (8-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

2 Delphos Jefferson (10-1) vs. 3 Mechanicsburg (11-0) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Home Team Listed First

Region 25

1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 4 Monroeville (10-1) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium

2 Mogadore (9-2) vs. 3 Warren John F. Kennedy (10-1) at Salem Reilly Stadium

Region 26

1 McComb (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (8-3) at Defiance High School Fred Brown Stadium

2 Arlington (8-3) vs. 6 Convoy Crestview (8-3) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 27

1 Waterford (10-1) vs. 4 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium

7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-3) vs. 6 Danville (8-3) at Newark White Field

Region 28

1 Covington (11-0) vs. 5 Fort Recovery (7-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Purk Field

7 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-3) vs. 3 Minster (7-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field