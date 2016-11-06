JOBS
Masury man is city's 18th homicide victim



Published: Sun, November 6, 2016 @ 2:41 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Masury man found dead about 5 a.m. today underneath his motorcycle in an Easy Side parking lot is the city's 18th homicide of 2016.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said the 34-year-old man was found by an employee of the Four Seasons Flea Market at Jacobs and McCartney Roads.

The man had been shot to death, Bobovnyik said. The employee found the victim when they came to open the flea market.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

