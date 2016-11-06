— CLEVELAND

A man who fired at police during a chase, and was shot by a task force officer in Youngstown the next day, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on federal charges and to enter a plea Wednesday on state charges.

Luis Cruz-Ramos, 31, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher A. Boyko, after his guilty plea to assault on a federal officer, possession of a firearm in connection with an offense of violence and failure to register as a sex offender.

