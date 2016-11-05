JOBS
Secret Service rushes Trump offstage briefly at Nevada rally



Published: Sat, November 5, 2016 @ 9:49 p.m.

RENO, Nev.

Donald Trump was rushed off stage by the Secret Service during a rally in Nevada but returned within minutes.

The Republican nominee had been speaking to supporters in Reno for a while when a disturbance broke out in the crowd close to the podium.

Two Secret Service agents quickly surrounded Trump, then hustled him off stage.

The nature of the disturbance was unclear. But several security officials escorted a man out of the venue soon afterward.

Upon his return, Trump thanked the Secret Service. He told the crowd: "Nobody said it was going to be easy for us. But we will never be stopped."

