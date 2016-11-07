YOUNGSTOWN

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mahoning Valley and Western Pennsylvania will help youth stay warm through its annual Give-A-Coat program. The campaign provides new winter coats to youth in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties who have registered with the Salvation Army in their county.

Upcoming Give-A-Coat dates and locations follow:

Today: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave. Contact Sarah Cordero to register at 330-746-8403.

Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin St. Contact Dianna Morales at 330-392-1573 to register.

Walk-ins cannot be accepted at either location.

For information about Ronald McDonald House Charities and your local chapter, visit www.rmhc-mvwpa.org. For information about becoming a volunteer or to make a donation, call 330-726-9629.