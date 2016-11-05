YOUNGSTOWN

Food From the Homefront, an aptly named tasting event hosted Saturday by the Recipes of Youngstown group to celebrate Veterans Day, benefitted the Armed Forces Student Association at Youngstown State University.

The event, which featured over 30 family dishes prepared by cooks whose recipes are included in the Recipes of Youngstown’s two recipe books, took place at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Tyler History Center downtown, which also benefitted from proceeds of the event.

“Food is what draws people together. The recipe-tasting brings in a lot of people who may not otherwise know the facility is here. It’s a great partnership for us,” said Bill Lawson, MVHS executive director.

“We are so pleased with the dedication of the recipe group and the money it has raised. It’s a real game-changer for us,” Lawson said.

It has also been a game-changer for Bobbi Ennett, who founded Recipes of Youngstown on Facebook three years ago.

Ennett lived in California for 34 years before she and her husband came back here three years ago to retire. The 1971 graduate of The Rayen School is a registered nurse.

Originally, there were about a dozen members, mostly family, of Recipes of Youngstown, who joined with Ennett to preserve and share the recipes of their Youngstown parents and grandparents.

“People in California make reservations, not recipes,” she said.

“It kind of mushroomed more than I could have imagined,” said Ennett, who discovered Youngstown has a national and international footprint.

