LIBERTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an apparent suicide by an elderly man during a traffic stop on state Route 11 late Friday.

The patrol reports that a trooper was performing a traffic stop on Route 11 near the Tibbetts Wick Road exit at 11:46 p.m.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive with visible injuries. A weapon was observed in the occupant area of the vehicle. Emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene while the trooper performed first aid.

When ambulance personnel arrived, they pronounced the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the patrol reported.

The driver was identified as Eugene Mettille, 80, of Boardman. He also was the registered owner of the vehicle, a 2016 Honda Accord, the patrol said.