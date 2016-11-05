WASHINGTON (AP)

Melania Trump was paid for 10 modeling jobs in the United States that occurred before she had legal permission to work in the country, according to documents from 20 years ago provided to The Associated Press.

The details of Mrs. Trump's early paid modeling work in the U.S. emerged in the final days of a bitter presidential campaign in which her husband, Donald Trump, has taken a hard line on immigration laws and those who violate them.

Trump has proposed broader use of the government's E-verify system allowing employers to check whether job applicants are authorized to work.

He has noted that federal law prohibits illegally paying immigrants.