CANFIELD

Angels for Animals annual Holiday Wine Tasting will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12 at Angels for Animals Andrews Hall, 4750 W. South Range Road (Route 165). The event will feature a wide variety of wine by Heidelberg, appetizers, chocolates by Philadelphia and Giannios and entertainment by John Ruman. There also will be basket, 50-50 and silent auctions. The shelter will be open to visit or for adoptions.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple in advance or $40 per person and $65 per couple at the door. Call Stephanie McMurray at 330-509-1128 for tickets or send a check to Angels for Animals with your phone number and Wine Taste in the memo. Wine and tickets also may be purchased online at www.angelsforanimals.org.