WARREN

“Surviving the Holidays” will focus on coping with the loss of the loved one during a program from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 in the library at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road E. The consolation ministry is presenting the session.

Participants are asked to use the office entrance near the bell tower.

Those planning to attend are asked to make a reservation by Nov. 14. Call 330-372-2215.