Staff report

WARREN

A judge has ruled that a woman charged in April with harassing a deputy sheriff – and other law-

enforcement officers and officials – was suffering from a severe mental illness and is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Megan A. Lentz, 23, of Warren “did not know the wrongfulness of her acts” because of the illness, Judge Andrew Logan ruled Friday during a short trial.

She will be evaluated by the Forensic Psychiatric Center of Northeast Ohio to determine whether she is a mentally ill person subject to court order. If so, the center will determine the “least restrictive commitment alternative consistent with the welfare” of Lentz “and public safety,” Judge Logan ruled.

Lentz attended the hearing and is not in custody. The next hearing will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 29.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.