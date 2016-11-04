POLAND

Township police have arrested two Struthers suspects tied to a string of burglaries.

Police Chief Brian Goodin, said Brandon Stevens, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon and Michael Cornwell, 24, was arrested Friday morning.

Police said surveillance video helped lead to one of the men.

Cornwell was taken to Struthers court for arraignment and is in the Mahoning County jail, Goodin said. Stevens, who was a juvenile at the time of alleged offenses, will be arraigned at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

The two are facing a burglary charge but may face additional theft charges, Goodin said.

The most recent incident, involving 11 victims, was reported Oct. 26 from Olde Charted Trail. Residents of Brookstone Place, Park Place Drive and North Main Street also are listed.

In some cases, garage door openers in vehicles were used to access residences.

The police report also identifies several vehicles that were broken into and lists a slew of stolen property, such as wallets, credit cards, cash, car speakers, a Bluetooth radio and more.

Burglary reports also were filed Oct. 22 by residents of the Cobbler’s Run area and Timberbrooke development; Oct. 21 from Clingan Road; and Oct. 15 from several residences in the Park Place development.