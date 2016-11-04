YOUNGSTOWN

The summer employment program for young people from low-income families, which had been slated for termination by the state, will return next year, Robert E. Bush Jr., Mahoning County Job and Family Services director, has told the county commissioners.

Bush said Thursday that he had received an emailed announcement Wednesday from Joel Potts, director of the Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association, saying the summer jobs program will be back next year.

The association represents county JFS directors.

“We’re ecstatic, and, obviously, the governor’s office and us – the counties – agree that this [summer youth employment] is an important component of the Comprehensive Case Management [and Employment] Program,” which is a career development program, Potts said in an interview.

“We anticipate every eligible in-school youth wanting to participate in employment during the summer of 2017 to have that opportunity,” Cynthia C. Dungey, Ohio Department of JFS director, wrote in a Friday afternoon email to county JFS directors.

“At the conclusion of summer employment, the No. 1

goal is for these youth to return to school and succeed in their education,” she added.

