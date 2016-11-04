JOBS
Shooting at Hermitage Wal-Mart leaves employee injured



Published: Fri, November 4, 2016 @ 7:00 a.m.

HERMITAGE, PA.

A man who had quit his job at the Wal-Mart Superstore in Hermitage on Thursday afternoon returned to the store at approximately 10:30 p.m. and shot an employee.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said 22-year-old Zachary Thomas McClimans of Sharon, Pa., targeted the victim and that the shooting was not a random act. Jewell said the two men had been fighting.

The victim was flown to a St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, where he is listed in stable condition. Police found McClimans sitting in his car in the parking lot. A gun was found in the car.

