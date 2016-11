YOUNGSTOWN — Professional bull riders will return to Covelli Centre for two performances: 8 p.m. Jan. 20, and 7 p.m. Jan. 21.

Tickets are $15, $30, $40, $65 and $125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

The show is part of the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour.