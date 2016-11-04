PITTSBURGH (AP) — The city’s mayor has called a news conference to address escalating rumors that his new police chief is resigning.

Mayor Bill Peduto says Chief Cameron McLay will be at Friday morning’s news conference but says the chief continues to have his full support.

McLay has angered some rank-and-file officers by addressing the Democratic National Convention in July and because of other differences that McLay says are emerging as he tries to reform the department and improve relations with black citizens.

The union held a no-confidence vote in September and the Citizens Police Review Board has since determined McLay violated a city code banning partisan political activity by speaking at political convention in uniform. Peduto has defended the speech as a non-partisan address about improving police-community relations.