Market indexes inch higher in early US trading



Published: Fri, November 4, 2016 @ 9:46 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are inching higher in early trading as traders take in the latest corporate earnings reports and hope that the market will break its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis.

Investors were encouraged by a government report early Friday that showed solid hiring by U.S. employers last month.

Media company CBS climbed 4 percent after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

GoPro plunged 15 percent after reporting results that fell far short of analysts’ estimates. Its net loss widened sharply, and revenue was below forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,938. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,092. The Nasdaq composite gained 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,065.

