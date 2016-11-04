HERMITAGE, Pa. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been jailed on charges he shot a Pennsylvania Walmart employee several times inside the store.

Online court records show Zachary McClimans, of Sharon, is charged with attempted homicide and other charges for the shooting late Thursday night in Hermitage.

Police said at the scene that the suspect recently stopped working at the store and may have had a dispute with the employee. Online records didn’t list an attorney for McClimans, who faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 15.

Police didn’t immediately identify the employee or that person’s condition.

After the shooting, the store was evacuated and closed.