YOUNGSTOWN

The former operator of the Garden Cafe at Fellows Riverside Gardens seeks $150,000 from Mill Creek MetroParks for alleged breach of contract.

Patricia Tinkler and Peter Mitchell Lynch, owners of Friends and Family Ltd., which operated the Garden Cafe until the MetroParks terminated the lease agreement in August, claim that the MetroParks unlawfully breached the contract and that MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young did so for reasons that are “personal, retaliatory and unrelated to park business.”

That’s according to a legal notice sent to MetroParks officials Monday by Atty. Anthony J. Farris on behalf of Tinkler and Lynch.

The couple sought the counsel of Farris and Atty. Walter Ritchie “to address irregularities, constitutional violations and the wanton abuse of governmental power related to the unjust and unlawful breach of their lease to operate the Garden Cafe,” according to the letter.

The MetroParks board voted at its August meeting to terminate the three-year lease agreement with Friends and Family that began in January 2015.

