Trumbull County Children Services recently has identified an adoptive family for Jamie, 5, the little girl who received a lifesaving liver donation last year, and her brother Jeremiah, 7.

Jamie’s health has improved, her body has fully accepted the liver and a forever family from Vienna Township has fallen in love with Jamie and Jeremiah, according to Children Services.

The family already has custody of Jamie and Jeremiah’s two other siblings and awaits the adoption process to be completed for Jamie and Jeremiah.

The couple also has two biological children, one of whom is a young adult, making a family of eight.

But the family’s three-bedroom home is not large enough to comply with state adoption rules regarding bed space, room requirements and the prohibition against adult children being allowed to sleep in a bedroom with foster or adoptive children, CSB says.

Andy Bednar and the staff of the architectural firm Baker Bednar Snyder and Associated donated the blueprints for an addition, but it will cost at least $85,000 to construct.

“We are turning to the community and beyond to help us reach our goal. We want these children home by Christmas,” said Marilyn Pape, CSB’s director of out-of-home services.

Donations can be made through a crowdfunding website.

