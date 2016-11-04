JOBS
Boil alert for parts of Youngstown and Austintown



Published: Fri, November 4, 2016 @ 3:13 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Water Department experienced a water pressurization event due to a power outage today. This failure affected customers on the West Side of Youngstown and East Side of Austintown. Due to the low water pressure that resulted from this power outage the Youngstown Water Department is recommending that all Youngstown Water customers in the affected area boil their water that is used for drinking and cooking. A roiling boil for one minute is adequate.

