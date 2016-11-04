YOUNGSTOWN

All 18 people locally who are accused of bringing large amounts of heroin and marijuana to sell in Youngstown are being arraigned today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Overall, 20 people were secretly indicted on the charges last week by a grand jury and were rounded up Monday.

Two people in California have also been indicted but they are not in custody.

The cases have been assigned to Judge Shirley J. Christian.