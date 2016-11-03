JOBS
Youngstown Diocese Catholic Charities president to retire



Published: Thu, November 3, 2016 @ 11:46 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mary Ellen (Meg) Andersen, diocesan director of social services and president/CEO of the Diocese of Youngstown Catholic Charities Corporation, will retire after more than 30 years of service, effective Feb. 1, 2017.

“I have been blessed with a rich and rewarding career with Catholic Charities,” Andersen said in a news release. “Not only have I had the opportunity to live out my faith on a daily basis promoting the Church’s work of charity and justice, I have seen first-hand the impact Catholic Charities has had on the lives of children and families in poverty.”

Andersen lives in Warren and is a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

