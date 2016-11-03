NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were flat to slightly lower in midday trading today, struggling to break a seven-day losing streak. Investors' enthusiasm was checked as they remain transfixed on the potential outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 17,957 as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,095 and the Nasdaq composite lost 23 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,082.

With five days left until the election, Hillary Clinton maintains a lead in polling in the U.S. presidential race but Donald Trump has narrowed the gap. Investors generally favor a Clinton victory as she is seen as maintaining the status quo. Trump's policies are less clear, and the uncertainty has caused jitters in financial markets.

The Mexican peso, which has become Wall Street's proxy for Trump's chances at the White House, advanced 1 percent against the dollar today. Investors have speculated that a Trump administration would be negative for the Mexican economy, and would cause the Mexican peso's value to fall as a result.

The battered British pound jumped more than 1 percent to $1.244 after a court ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must have a vote in parliament over leaving the European Union. May had maintained the government could give the EU notice it is leaving without such a vote, after voters chose the "leave" option in a referendum in June.