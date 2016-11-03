YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stumping for Democratic Hillary Clinton, urged her supporters “to work as hard as you can” to make sure she is elected president while taking numerous shots at Donald Trump, her Republican opponent.

Just after criticizing Trump for “his stupidity involving climate control,” Sanders said Thursday at Youngstown State University: “What has bothered me most is that he has made a cornerstone of his campaign for president bigotry and trying to divide” the nation.

Sanders spoke for 33 minutes at YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium Gym C. The Clinton campaign said 340 people attended based on the state fire marshal’s count.

Sanders said Clinton, who defeated him for the Democratic presidential nomination, wants to make college more affordable, provide health care to all, increase the minimum wage, create an infrastructure program and reduce unemployment.

In discussing unemployment, Sanders said the actual percentage is more than 9 percent, and “real unemployment remains much too high.” The national nonfarm unemployment rate is reported at 5 percent.

