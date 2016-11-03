BOARDMAN

Even though the 2016 World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs just wrapped up and plenty of fall foliage can still be seen throughout the area, the fact remains that holidays are just around the corner.

And that means you will soon see and hear a familiar sight and sound: Salvation Army bell ringers.

“This is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser,” Maj. Elijah O. Kahn said during Thursday morning’s 2016 Red Kettle Campaign kickoff breakfast at Quaker Steak & Lube, 435 Boardman-Poland Road.

Kahn, the agency’s Mahoning County area coordinator, urged people to think of others during the holidays who are less fortunate and drop donations in the kettles, which will be at many shopping centers around the region.

A goal of the campaign, themed “Here Comes the Kettles,” which gets underway Wednesday and runs through Dec. 24, is $350,000. The funds will be used to provide Christmas assistance as well as essential services for those in need year-round, Kahn noted, adding that all proceeds will stay in the Mahoning Valley.

For many, Christmas is a joyous time to be with loved ones, receive gifts and regale in holiday cheer. But the holidays can be the most stressful time of year for those who lack life’s basic necessities, he continued.

