WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is returning to Ohio with just days to go until the election.

His campaign says Trump is scheduled to have a rally Friday at Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services in Wilmington in southwest Ohio.

Trump’s visit comes the same day Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to share the stage with rapper Jay Z at a free concert at Cleveland State University.

With polls showing the race neck-in-neck in Ohio, Clinton plans to return to the state again Sunday.

Early voting is underway in the presidential battleground state.