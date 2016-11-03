YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders drew a contrast between Hillary Clinton, who defeated him for the Democratic presidential nominee, and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Sanders said Clinton, who defeated him for the Democratic nominee, wants to make college more affordable, provide affordable health care, create an infrastructure program, and reduce unemployment.

Clinton also wants the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes, Sanders said.

“I've got news for The Donald, on Nov. 8, not only is he going to lose the election, but he and his [wealthy] friends will be on the path to paying their fair share of taxes,” Sanders said today at Youngstown State University's Stambaugh Stadium Gym C.

About 250 people attended the rally.

Sanders said campaign finance is the “most important issue” the country faces because it affects all other issues, and Clinton won't appoint U.S. Supreme Court judicial nominees who back the Citizens United that allows billionaires to donate unlimited money to influence elections.

Sanders said the media is covering the presidential race like it's a “high school presidential election for the senior class.”

Sanders said, “I'm asking you to work as hard as you can in the next five days to make sure Hillary Clinton becomes our next president and [Republican presidential nominee] Donald Trump is defeated.”

Sanders said campaign finance is the “most important issue” the country faces because it affects all other issues, and Clinton won't appoint U.S. Supreme Court judicial nominees who back the Citizens United that allows billionaires to donate unlimited money to influence elections.